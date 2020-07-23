Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban

Posted: Jul 23, 2020
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: File

Pakistani actors such as Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor Abbas and Aijaz Aslam are not happy after rumours spread of a possible YouTube ban in the country.

The news spread after the Supreme Court took notice of social media sites being used to spread offensive material and comment on judges’ personal lives.

Taking to her Twitter account, Hayat said that freedom of speech is the basic tenet of any society. 

“In Pakistan, social media provides checks and balances that the mainstream doesn’t. Progressive states shouldn’t need to resort to bans!” said Hayat.

In a series of tweets, actor Abbas said that filtering content would be a great idea but banning YouTube will only create more idleness and negativity amongst professionals and the public.

She added that there is a massive industry of content creators, digital makers, and entertainers in Pakistan.

In another tweet, she wrote that we have already lost too many jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. “If downsizing and joblessness continue like this, the next big pandemic could be mental inactivity which will cause further crimes and induce negativity,” she said.

Actor Ahmed Ali Butt took to his Instagram story and raised concerns over the possible YouTube ban. He wants to know why the PTA’s only solution is imposing a ban and not working on safety measures.

He said that there are so many people, including artists, who make a decent living through YouTube, it is better to focus on safety measures than a total ban.

Actor Aslam also echoed his stance and said the PTA could block the accounts posting inappropriate content.

“I’m against banning apps/websites. This is not the solution as every social media web has its downside, even on Twitter people abuse!” said TV host Tooba Amir.

She suggested that we need better cyber laws to restrict objectionable content and counter bullying. “Banning apps will never let us grow in the digital world.”

Former morning show host Shahista Lodhi referenced the 2012 YouTube ban and said it proved disastrous for the industry.

She said it was “partly responsible for why we don’t have local offices of Google, Facebook, Twitter etc” in the country. The Supreme Court point was about regulation, said Lodhi.

The PTA has also placed a ban on the popular online multiplayer game PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) saying that it was a waste of time and caused a negative psychological impact on youth. It is also considering a ban on TikTok.

Tell us what you think:

