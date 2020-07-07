Maya Ali says her mom is a superwoman

Paray Hut Love actor Maya Ali recently took to social media to wish her mother on her birthday. She says her mom is a superwoman, her life and happiness.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a photo with her mother and wished her with a lengthy note. “Happy birthday meri pyari Amma, I usually have so much to say, so many things but when it comes to you I get short of words,” said Ali.

“Amma Meri jan you have always supported me, especially in my worst times when I loose my strength and you stand by my side to tell me I shouldn’t give up.”

She remarked that her mother also played the role of her father. “You became our father when baba went and protected us when we almost lost everything but I knew the fact that I had you,” said Ali. “Amma you’re my superwoman, my life and my happiness. May ALLAH bless you with long life and keep you with us forever and always! Ameen.”

Amid lockdown across the country due to coronavirus, Ali tried her best to celebrate her mother’s birthday in the best way possible.

Recently, Maya hit four million followers on Instagram. She extended gratitude to the fans for this milestone.