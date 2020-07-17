Mahira Khan is back, ready to face the camera again

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan is back on sets after being in quarantine for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared that it feels surreal to be back on set after so many months.

“Feels surreal to be back on set after so many months. Ohh but to be able to face a camera again.. even if it’s for a short bit,” reads the caption.

However, she remarked that she hated the new normal because she can’t eat while shooting anymore because of facemasks.

“P.S the hugger in me is hating the new normal,” said Khan.

Earlier, Khan spilled the beans about her relationship with beau Salim Karim during an Instagram live with designer HSY. The actor considers him a blessing in her life.