Thursday, July 30, 2020  | 8 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Madonna post blocked by Instagram for false coronavirus video

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Madonna post blocked by Instagram for false coronavirus video

Photo: AFP

Superstar singer Madonna has been censored on Instagram for spreading false information about a supposed cure for COVID-19 after she shared clips from a video also re-tweeted by Donald Trump.

In her post to 15.4 million followers, Madonna claimed that a proven vaccine had been available for months but it was being kept secret “to let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker.”

She attached a video of US physician Stella Immanuel who praised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle coronavirus cure.

Various clips of Immanuel’s speech have spread rapidly on the internet in recent days, but hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, has not been proved effective against COVID-19.

“We’ve removed this video for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19,” a company spokeswoman for Facebook, which owns Instagram, told AFP on Wednesday.

“People who reacted to, commented on, or shared this video, will see messages directing them to authoritative information about the virus.”

Madonna’s post was deleted, but screengrabs showed it had earlier been blurred by Instagram and tagged “False Information — reviewed by independent fact-checkers” with a link to a page debunking the video.

President Trump this week tweeted several clips of the video to his 84 million followers, before the tweets were removed.

His son Donald Trump Jr was temporarily halted from tweeting Tuesday after he also shared parts of the video.

“Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure — it is called hydroxychloroquine,” Immanuel exclaimed in the video, standing on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington with likeminded physicians.

She also railed against face masks and lockdowns.

Madonna said in May she had recovered from the coronavirus which forced her to pull out of concerts in Paris earlier in the year.

AFP and other media companies, including Reuters and the Associated Press, work with Facebook’s fact-checking program, under which content rated false is downgraded in news feeds so that fewer people see it.

If someone tries to share such a post, he or she is presented with an article explaining why the information is not accurate.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Donald Trump madonna
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Madonna, Instagarm, Coronavirus, Fake news
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback picture with Angelina Jolie
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback picture with Angelina Jolie
Grey’s Anatomy to address the COVID-19 outbreak in season 17
Grey’s Anatomy to address the COVID-19 outbreak in season 17
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.