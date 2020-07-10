Linkin Park does not endorse US President Donald Trump

American rock band Linkin Park wants their fans to know that they do not endorse or support US President Donald Trump.

The band took to Twitter to clarify their stance after their music was played at in a campaign video. They said that Trump and his organisation were not authorised to use any of their music. They added that a cease and desist had been issued.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued. — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) July 19, 2020

According to CNN, President Trump retweeted a campaign video that featured the band’s 2002 hit song In The End. Linkin Park swiftly took action on having the video removed.

This is not the first time this has happened. Earlier this month, singer and songwriter Neil Young said that he did not want his music being played at the White House. Last month, The Rolling Stones sent the US President’s campaign a notice for using their music at campaign rallies.