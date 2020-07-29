Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood star Kumkum passes away at 86

Posted: Jul 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Bollywood star Kumkum passes away at 86

Photo: File

Bollywood star Kumkum passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday in Mumbai.

She starred in more than 100 films including hits like Mother India (1957), Naya DaurPyaasa (1957), Mr and Mrs 55 (1955), Mem SahibDushman (1957), Arpan (1957), Kohinoor (1960) and King Kong (1962).

In 1963, she also starred in the first Bhojpuri film Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo.

Related: Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away

Born on April 22, 1934 in Sheikhpura, Kumkum aka Zaibunnissa’s started her career in the late 1940s. She was discovered by the legendary Guru Dutt who picturized the song ‘Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teeri Nazar’ from the film Aar Paar (1954) on her. She also had a small role in Dutt’s film Pyaasa three years later.

Her big hit was the 1957 film Mother India starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar and Rajendra Kumar.

You might recognize Kumkum from this 1956 song ‘Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jan’ from the film C.I.D.

Or these classics with Dilip Kumar in Kohinoor (1960) ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re’ and ‘Haye Jaadugar Qaatir, Haazir Hai Mera Dil’.

She also starred opposite Kishore Kumar and Dharmendra in several films including Ganga Ki LaharenMr X in BombayAnkhen (1968) and Laikar (1972).

Tributes poured in from her Bollywood co-stars and friends on Twitter.

