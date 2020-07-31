Friday, July 31, 2020  | 9 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Komal Aziz wishes Yumna Zaidi on 31st birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Komal Aziz wishes Yumna Zaidi on 31st birthday

Photo: Komal Aziz Khan/ Instagram

Pakistani actor Komal Aziz Khan has wished birthday to her co-actor Yumna Zaidi in the cutest way possible.

Khan took to social media on Thursday and said that Zaidi is the most wonderful, kind, funny, generous and down to earth human being.

“Happy birthday @yumnazaidiofficial . My favourite co-actor to work with,” said Khan.

She remarked that the world might know Zaidi as a fine actor and she had the privilege to know Zaidi as a person.

She ended her wish with prayers for her co-actor.

“May you always continue to shine like a star you were always meant to be. May you always prop other people up and wish the best for them like you always do. You are one of a kind,” said Khan.

They both are currently working together in a drama Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Zaidi celebrated her 31st birthday on June 30 (Thursday). She received a number of heartfelt wishes and prayers from fans and friends.

Zaidi also shared pictures from her quarantined birthday celebrations. From cake to decoration to her dress, she made sure that everything was pink.

She is currently sharing the screen with Bilal Abbas in the latest drama serial Pyar Ke Sadqay.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Komal Aziz Yumna Zaidi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
Javeria Saud to take legal action against Salma Zafar
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Sherry Shah also accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback picture with Angelina Jolie
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback picture with Angelina Jolie
Grey’s Anatomy to address the COVID-19 outbreak in season 17
Grey’s Anatomy to address the COVID-19 outbreak in season 17
Ayyan Ali shares BTS shots from her new album
Ayyan Ali shares BTS shots from her new album
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.