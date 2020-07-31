Komal Aziz wishes Yumna Zaidi on 31st birthday

Pakistani actor Komal Aziz Khan has wished birthday to her co-actor Yumna Zaidi in the cutest way possible.

Khan took to social media on Thursday and said that Zaidi is the most wonderful, kind, funny, generous and down to earth human being.

“Happy birthday @yumnazaidiofficial . My favourite co-actor to work with,” said Khan.

She remarked that the world might know Zaidi as a fine actor and she had the privilege to know Zaidi as a person.

She ended her wish with prayers for her co-actor.

“May you always continue to shine like a star you were always meant to be. May you always prop other people up and wish the best for them like you always do. You are one of a kind,” said Khan.

They both are currently working together in a drama Raaz-e-Ulfat.

Zaidi celebrated her 31st birthday on June 30 (Thursday). She received a number of heartfelt wishes and prayers from fans and friends.

Zaidi also shared pictures from her quarantined birthday celebrations. From cake to decoration to her dress, she made sure that everything was pink.

She is currently sharing the screen with Bilal Abbas in the latest drama serial Pyar Ke Sadqay.