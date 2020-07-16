King of Ghazal Mehdi Hasan, gone but never forgotten

Today would have been the 93rd birthday of the King of Ghazal, Mehdi Hasan. He was born on July 18, 1927 in a village near Rajasthan, India, to a family of musicians.

Hasan trained under his father and uncle for years before making his way to Radio Pakistan in the 1950s.

In 1957, he was given the opportunity to sing on Radio Pakistan in Karachi, primarily as a thumri singer, which earned him recognition within the musical fraternity. In 1962, he became a household name after singing Gulon Mein Rang Bhare for the film Firangi.

He remained a leading singer of the film industry along with Ahmed Rushdi. He sang songs for 441 films for 28 years. He passed away at the age of 84 on June 13, 2012.

According to an Instagram post by the Citizens Archive of Pakistan, he would go on to be known as the King of Ghazal or Shahanshah-e-Ghazal, not only because of his vocal talents, musical renditions, and range, but he is widely considered to have popularized the ghazal to a worldwide audience through hits like Patta Patta Boota Boota and Kab Ki Bichare.

Mehdi Hassan's talent has been recognized nationally and internationally, and he is the recipient of Nigar Awards and has been decorated with honours and awards from the Governments of Pakistan, India and Nepal. Mehdi Hassan's talent and legacy continues to inspire and guide us today

