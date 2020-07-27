Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Karan Johar’s manager, Mahesh Bhatt summoned in Sushant’s death case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Karan Johar’s manager, Mahesh Bhatt summoned in Sushant’s death case

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager, and Kangana Ranaut have been summoned by the Mumbai police to record their statements in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

According to NDTV, Bhatt will record his statement with the Mumbai Police in the next couple of days. If required, Johar can also be called for questioning.

Bhatt and Johar are also two of the names taken by actor Ranaut when she recently gave a controversial interview accusing bigwigs in Bollywood of allegedly ill-treating Sushant.

Related: Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, claims psychiatrist

Ranaut has also been summoned by the Mumbai police in the case but she said she would not be able to appear at the police station to record her statement as she is in Himachal Pradesh.

The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. So far, the Mumbai police have recorded statements of more than 36 people, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others.

The police are investigating various angles in the case including that of professional rivalry.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karan Johar mahesh bhatt Sushant Singh Rajput
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Asim Azhar is thankful for Hania Aamir’s input in song
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Remember when Sharmila Faruqi met Sultan Asia’s heaviest buffalo?
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.