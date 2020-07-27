Karan Johar’s manager, Mahesh Bhatt summoned in Sushant’s death case

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager, and Kangana Ranaut have been summoned by the Mumbai police to record their statements in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

According to NDTV, Bhatt will record his statement with the Mumbai Police in the next couple of days. If required, Johar can also be called for questioning.

Bhatt and Johar are also two of the names taken by actor Ranaut when she recently gave a controversial interview accusing bigwigs in Bollywood of allegedly ill-treating Sushant.

Ranaut has also been summoned by the Mumbai police in the case but she said she would not be able to appear at the police station to record her statement as she is in Himachal Pradesh.

The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. So far, the Mumbai police have recorded statements of more than 36 people, including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, among others.

The police are investigating various angles in the case including that of professional rivalry.