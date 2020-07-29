Wednesday, July 29, 2020  | 7 Zilhaj, 1441
Junaid Khan, Moiz Abbas team up for a new show

Posted: Jul 29, 2020
Posted: Jul 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Photo: File

Actor and singer Junaid Khan has teamed up with director Moiz Abbas for a unique project called Keh Do.

Taking to Instagram, Abbas said that gloomy days and bleak nights had led us astray from “the journey of finding ourselves and speaking our heart out to the ones who find solace in our words”.

In, Keh Do, Khan speaks from his heart and connects with fans and people across the world “who have succumbed to this darkness and could not find hope”. Moiz is the executive producer and director of the show. It has been written and conceived by Khan.

View this post on Instagram

Gloomy days and bleak nights have led us astray from our journey of finding ourselves and speaking our heart out to the ones who find solace in our words. Unveiling #KehDo a show in which a unique and incredible personality, Junaid Khan is speaking from his heart to connect with all those fans and people across the board who have succumbed to this darkness and could not find hope. Junaid Khan has taken it on its own to give people some hope and help them believe that the tunnel might be dark but at its end light is bound to fill their lives with happiness. Executive Producer & Director: Myself 🤵 Written & Conceived By Junaid Khan Content Head: Suleman Asfand (Carrett) Director Of Photogrphy: Asim Ali Photographer & Gaffer: Faisal Sheikh Editor: Hamza Molai Title Design: Moiz Alvi Subscribe and follow to our handles now, link in bio #Carrett #KehDo #CarrettOriginal #JunaidKhan

A post shared by Moiz Abbas (@imoizabbas) on Jul 27, 2020 at 12:31am PDT

According to Abbas, Khan has taken it on its own to give people some hope and help them believe that the tunnel might be dark but at its end light is bound to fill their lives with happiness.

Khan also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. The actor said that in Keh Do he wants to have a conversation with his fans.

Kuch meray aur kuch aapkay struggles aur challenges ko jaan na chahta hoon [I want to know your struggles and challenges as I share my experience],” said Khan.

Earlier, Khan announced that he will start a YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately”.

The lead vocalist of music band Call explained the motive in his first video, saying he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine.

His YouTube channel will cover fitness, health, and lifestyle. Khan will share personal, raw and candid moments of his life for all to see.

Check out Junaid’s YouTube page for more.

Juanid Khan Keh Do
 
