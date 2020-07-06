Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Judge recuses himself from hearing Meesha Shafi’s appeal

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Judge recuses himself from hearing Meesha Shafi’s appeal

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Singer Meesha Shafi has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Lahore High Court’s decision in case sexual harassment case against Ali Zafar.

The case was taken up on Monday. Justice Yahya Afridi, however, recused himself from hearing the case citing personal reasons. The bench has been dissolved and request has been submitted to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to form a new bench to take up the case.   

Shafi, in an appeal filed in August 2018, had challenged in the Lahore High Court the Punjab ombudsperson (Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace) and governor’s decision to dismiss her complaint against Zafar whom she accused of sexual harassment.

The court, however, disposed of her petition. She had initially filed a complaint accusing Zafar of harassment with the provincial ombudsperson, who had rejected it on technical grounds.

The reason cited for the dismissal was that she and Zafar “did not have an employer-employee relationship”.Shafi then made an appeal against this decision with the Punjab governor. He, however, upheld the ombudsperson’s decision in July 2018, dismissing her request on “technical grounds”.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi. He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics 'corona'?
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his 'muse' Vaneeza Ahmed
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his ‘muse’ Vaneeza Ahmed
Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy
Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.