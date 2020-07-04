Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston passes away at 57

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston passes away at 57

Photo: AFP

Hollywood star Kelly Preston has passed away at the age of 57. She had been battling breast cancer since 2018. Her husband, Pulp Fiction star John Travolta, shared this in a post on Instagram on Monday.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on Jul 12, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

The actor said that Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” he added.

Kelly and Travolta had been married for two decades. According to the BBC, their son, Jett, died at the age of 16 in 2009 from a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas. They have two other children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

According to AFP, born October 13, 1962, in Hawaii, Preston studied drama and theater at the University of Southern California.

She shot to fame for her role in the 1988 hit comedy Twins, also starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, and appeared in dozens of films and TV shows over a decades-long career.

She played the ex-fiancee of the titular character in hit 1996 blockbuster romantic comedy Jerry Maguire, which also featured Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger.

Preston’s acting career included roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire and The Cat in the Hat. She also collaborated with John on Gotti.

Condolences poured in from Hollywood on social media.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hollywood John Travolta Kelly Preston tom cruise
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.