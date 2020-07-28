Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner welcome first child

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner has given birth to a baby girl.

According to TMZ, Joe Jonas and Turner welcomed their daughter, Willa, last Wednesday in Los Angeles. The pair’s reps later confirmed the news in a statement to People.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement released through Joe Jonas’ label Republic Records.

Turner’s pregnancy was first reported in February, but to this day, neither she nor Joe ever spoke openly about it.

Turner and Jonas first wed in a secret ceremony in May 2019, immediately after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, followed by another grand ceremony almost two months later in France.