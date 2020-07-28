Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
It looks like Halime Sultan has found her no.1

Photo: Screengrab

Turkish actor Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan from the hit TV show Ertugrul went online to announce that she’s found her no.1 in Pakistan. The actor added a dance emoji with her tweet.

The Turkish star has won many hearts in Pakistan. She recently became an ambassador for the Pakistani mobile brand, QMobile.

Related: Celebrities divided over Yasir Hussain’s latest opinion

Bilgic is also rumoured to be the ambassador of PSL franchise Peshwar Zalmi as hinted by the owner himself.

Related: Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet? (https://www.samaa.tv/entertainment/2020/07/have-you-met-ertugruls-pakistani-lookalike-yet/)

Back in ramazan it was announced that Dirilis: Ertugrul would be aired on PTV during Ramazan as per the prime minister’s request.

The Turkish soap, chronicles the life of the Muslim warrior, has been dubbed into Urdu and will air daily with reruns.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

