Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?

The Turkish epic Diriliş: Ertuğrul is popular in Pakistan. Its popularity increased after Prime Minister Imran asked the national broadcaster PTV to air the Turkish series in Urdu.
The prime minister also suggested that Pakistan should make movies about Islamic heroes such as the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) companion Khalid bin Walid (RA).
Since then there has been a debate going on whether watching series such as ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ is permissible in Islam or not.
When we contacted Jamia Darul Uloom in Karachi regarding this, they provided us with the copy of an already issued fatwa against Islamic dramas.
According to the fatwa, “portraying Islam and Islamic personalities or their deeds through dramas or films is tantamount to insulting the dignity of these personalities themselves because the possibility of misrepresentation is huge.”
“Hence calling it an Islamic drama or considering it as a service to Islam by playing the role of high-profile personalities in the form of dramas is not right,” the fatwa claimed.
It added that in such dramas “they attribute their own costumes, dress and speech, which is not, in fact, a service to Islam but part of a conspiracy against Islam, so making, watching and showing such films is a sin.”
The fatwa advised all Muslims to stay away and avoid such dramas.
However, there is a difference of opinions in different religious circles regarding the Turkish drama. Additionally, the younger generation is quite interested in watching the show. It has become one of the most popular show’s in the country with more than 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Ertugrul and such dramas will help show a different side of Islam.
He said that Ertugurl promotes Islamic culture. “Over here we go to Hollywood then Bollywood and back again… a third hand culture gets promoted this way,” he added.
“I want our children and youth to know what is the difference… about our culture. It also has romance, history…,” he said. “[The show] has Islamic values.”
The show is based on Islamic history and portrays the story before the rise of the Ottoman Empire.
Ertugrul is one of the highest-rated shows on Netflix and has acquired worldwide appreciation from the film critics for portraying an accurate history of the Ottoman caliphate.
It is rated 7.6 on IMDb and has an average of 100% score from the audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.
Note: The story has been re-edited to clarify that Jamia Darul Uloom has not issued a fatwa specifically against Diriliş: Ertuğrul. The fatwa it issued forbids portraying Islam and Islamic personalities or their deeds through dramas or films.
And history jin logo ko mlm nhe ha woh fatwa day rhy ! Drama dhk kr to history mlm hoe ha in ko or ye achnk yad arha ha in ko !
Zulm Kay against kub fatwa aiga
I think fatwa doesn’t hold any grounds. After all the programme is only portraying historical events..making history alive.not because they are turks,or belong to any other islamic country or anywhere else for that matter be it in UK .USA or any eastern European country.Its basically a fight against evil and promoting believe.everyone every where had that right..Here in UK we only learn about British history..we also learn there is two side to a story..and.there were other kingdoms..whether it were moguls. Chinese.Indians etc..many kingdoms have ruled and there were many hero’s..I agree with the president it’s good for citizens of Pakistan and everyone else to see different culture and how tribes have contributed to revolution..I don’t think it’s political or personal matter..In fact I would say Pakistan disregard muslim hero’s.. I live in UK..I have read books of writers such as Nasim ijazi, Kamal janwi..Naseem ijazi..(my apologies for any error in name.but these writers have portrayed several heroes historical events and much more..but you never get to see this in Pakistan dramas or movies.. every drama portrays..domestic quarells..never ending…how is this bringing change..yes fashion and furniture is latest other than that..these stories are so boring..I praise Turkey for bringing this story to live..yes it’s exaggerated..dialogues are changed ..then so what..it’s only portrays..struggle to live, promote what they believe in..Can’t see why some.people making big issue..