Iqra Aziz, Junaid Khan to star in Kasak

Good news for fans of Iqra Aziz and Junaid Khan. After Natak, the duo will be sharing the screen once again in the new drama serial Kasak coming to ARY Digital soon.

The teasers show Khan in a strikingly handsome avatar as he appears in yet another distinctive role. Written by Muhammad Maqsood and directed by Kashif Saleem and Atif Rathore, Kasak looks like a unique story.

Talking about his role in Kasak, the actor said: “I had an amazing time working on this drama. The whole cast and crew really added to the whole experience. I am glad this amazing story is finally coming to the audiences.”

Khan has been on the top of his game with Kashf (starring Hira Mani) earning him praises, as well as his recently concluded hit Mohabbat Na Kariyo. Apart from his big-screen debut with Kahay Dil Jidhar, the star has also been raising anticipation for his upcoming role in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.