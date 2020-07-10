Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
She is just too picky!

Instagram has finally answered the million-dollar question: why is Pakistan's most eligible bachelorette, actor Saba Qamar, single.

Answer: She is just too picky!

Like the rest of us, the Hindi Medium star was trying out Instagram filters. She tried one which told her exactly why she's single.

In an another Instagram story, Qamar shared that she is working on a new episode for her YouTube channel.

Earlier, in a video on her YouTube channel, she opened up about her abusive relationship of eight years.

“Since a young age, girls are taught that you should die rather than leave the first man in your life. This one sentence also ruined eight years of my life” said Saba. The actor added that she was abused and mistreated before being left for another woman.

“He used to lie, misbehave, assault, but later apologise. However, because commitment and marriage were the same for me, I kept going on for eight years thinking it’ll get better but he didn’t get better, he ruined my mind,” she said.

The actor added that her ex partner ditched her after eight years to marry a girl from his family.

Following her break up, she said that she found another partner. However, that relationship did not last for more than eight days.

Qamar, is a Pakistani actor and television presenter. She is a recipient of several accolades, including four Lux Style Awards, a Hum Award, and a Filmfare Award nomination.

The government of Pakistan honoured her with two of the country's highest civilian honours, the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2012, and Pride of Performance in 2016 for her contribution to the field of arts.

