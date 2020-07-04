Indian entertainment platform to air original content from Pakistan

If you’ve run out of shows to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime, it’s time to check out Zee5. The Indian entertainment platform is part of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and it’s brought their Zindagi brand back to life online.

Now you can watch hit Pakistani drama serials including, Mahira Khan’s Shehr-E-Zaat, Osman Khalid Butt and Maya Ali’s Aunn Zara, Badi Aapa, Mastana Mahi, Fahad Mustafa’s Main Abdul Qadir Hun along with some original content from Cake director Asim Abbassi, Ramchand Pakistani filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar and others.

Earlier, the streaming website, which works on a model similar to Netflix’s, featured two Pakistani plays Mushk and Sarmad Khoosat’s Jhanjar Di Pawan Chankaar.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Jabbar shared a clip from a series called Ek Jhooti Love Story.

In her post, Mehreen said that she was very excited to be a part “of this amazing line up”. She added that the series was very close to her heart.

Ek Jhooti Love Story has been written by Umera Ahmed and stars Bilal Abbas Khan, Madiha Iman, Kinza Razzak and Beo Zafar.

Another series to look out for is Abbassi’s Churails starring Sarwat Gilani, Meher Bano, Nimra Bucha and Yasra Rizvi. We don’t know much about it about in an earlier post on Instagram, Asim hinted that the women will band together to fight patriarchy.

According to Galaxy Lollywood’s Momin Ali Munshi, Hindi Medium star Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz will share the screen together in Mann Jogi while newly-weds Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly will be sharing screen time in Dhoop ki Deewar.

Zee is all set to revive its Zindagi brand on their online platform #Zee5 which will be the new home for a large number of Pakistani shows such as ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Shehr-E-Zaat’ among others. Moreover, the platform will also launch 5 new orIginal series, details as follows: — Momin Ali Munshi (@mominalimunshi) July 16, 2020

According to a press release, Zee5 Global’s CEO Amit Goenka said: “ZEE’s strength has always been in its ability to narrate unique stories, to connect with billions of audiences worldwide, and to offer different genres of content. Zindagi has always been appreciated for its premium content offering and culturally rich stories from across the globe, which are far more attuned to the digital audience sensibilities.”

“Zindagi’s universal content has a very strong appeal, and we are excited to offer this rich and engaging content library to the users of ZEE5, in India and across the world,” he added.