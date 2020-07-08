Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, better known as his stage name Jagdeep, has passed away at 81, Indian media reported Wednesday night.

He is known for his work in films such as Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna and Purana Mandir. He has worked in over 400 films.

Jagdeep is the father of actor Javed Jafferi and television host Naved Jafferi.

The Hindustan Times reported that a close friend of the family said Jagdeep passed away at 8:30 pm at his residence in Bandra. “He was not keeping well due to age related issues,” the publication reported producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, as saying.

Condolences have started pouring in from the Bollywood industry.

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you…May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Rest in peace Jagdeep sahab !! 🙏Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!!!🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 8, 2020