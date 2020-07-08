Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
A still of Jagdeep as Soorma Bhopali from film Sholay

Veteran Bollywood actor and comedian Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, better known as his stage name Jagdeep, has passed away at 81, Indian media reported Wednesday night.

He is known for his work in films such as Sholay, Andaz Apna Apna and Purana Mandir. He has worked in over 400 films.

Jagdeep is the father of actor Javed Jafferi and television host Naved Jafferi.

The Hindustan Times reported that a close friend of the family said Jagdeep passed away at 8:30 pm at his residence in Bandra. “He was not keeping well due to age related issues,” the publication reported producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, as saying.

Condolences have started pouring in from the Bollywood industry.

Bollywood Jagdeep Sholay
 
