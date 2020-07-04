ICYMI: Asim Azhar talks about his career, Hania Aamir

Singer Asim Azhar has had a lot on his mind since the release of his new single Tum Tum and rumours about his relationship with Dil Ruba star Hania Aamir. His shared that his next single, Soneya, will be out in three days.
Taking to Instagram, Azhar opened up about Hania and their bond. According to the singer, their bond is beyond anyone’s comprehension. “It is bigger than any label for me,” he said. ‘She’s the kindest and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that’s the impact she’s had on me.”
It has not been an easy journey from the beginning. Imagine a 16 year old putting himself out there for the world to judge. I’ve had my fair share of sleepless nights & irritable mornings but if it wasn’t for these challenges & the support from my loved ones – I wouldn’t have been the man that I am today & would definitely not have the courage to write this. Thank you to each & every one of you who has supported me thru out this journey. Every single one of you who has shown me love, every single comment, like, follower & specially my fan pages. I’m thankful for the positives & the negatives around me because they’ve always pushed me to be a better version of myself. Thank you for showing love to all my songs & specially the response on Tum Tum, which has been overwhelming. Its still trending #1 on YouTube music which is nuts. Crossed 5 Million views in 10 days. Amazing. And also, I was trending on twitter for the past week thanks to the creative memers. Humour ka kaafi maza aaya. Kasam se. But sometimes you guys cross the line unintentionally, khayal kar liya karo. I am somebody who is driven by his art. I like my work to talk. I like to speak thru my actions, rather than pointless banter, specially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want & to show it to the world. I am happy where I am, I am content, Alhamdulillah. I am constantly working towards making myself better, a better son, a better friend, a better artist & above all, a better human. And I pray that we all find happiness & peace within ourselves & deal with all the challenges that we face with as much patience as we can. p.s. AS HANIA SAID, THE BOND WE SHARE IS BEYOND ANYONE’S COMPREHENSION. IT IS BIGGER THAN ANY LABEL FOR ME. TOU ARAAM SE BETHO SAARE, HAR JAGA MUHALLE KI PHUPHO NAHI BANTE. SHE’S THE KINDEST & MOST BEAUTIFUL HUMAN. I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE FOR HER & VICE VERSA BECAUSE THATS THE IMPACT SHE’S HAD ON ME. MADE ME LEARN TO GIVE & LOVE. LIKE I SAID, IT IS BEYOND A LABEL. p.p.s. As mentioned earlier, I like to speak thru my art, so here’s the first look of my new single ‘SONEYA’ – releasing 23 JULY 2020, hope you like it. xx – AA
He added that she made him learn to give and love. “Like I said, it is beyond a label.”
Talking about his career, Asim thanked all his fans for supporting him through the journey.
“It has not been an easy journey from the beginning. Imagine a 16 year old putting himself out there for the world to judge,” he said. “I’ve had my fair share of sleepless nights and irritable mornings but if it wasn’t for these challenges and the support from my loved ones, I wouldn’t have been the man that I am today and would definitely not have the courage to write this.”
He shared that the response to his latest track, Tum Tum, had been overwhelming and it was still trending on Youtube at #1.
“Crossed five million views in 10 days. Amazing. And also, I was trending on twitter for the past week thanks to the creative memers. Humour ka kaafi maza aaya. Kasam se. But sometimes you guys cross the line unintentionally, khayal kar liya karo,” he said.
According to Asim, he’s someone who is driven by his art. “I like my work to talk. I like to speak through my actions, rather than pointless banter, especially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want and to show it to the world,” he said.
For right now, Azhar said that he was happy where he is and he was content.
Responding to his post, actor Hania Aamir commented and said: “King behaviour.”