ICYMI: Asim Azhar talks about his career, Hania Aamir

Singer Asim Azhar has had a lot on his mind since the release of his new single Tum Tum and rumours about his relationship with Dil Ruba star Hania Aamir. His shared that his next single, Soneya, will be out in three days.

Taking to Instagram, Azhar opened up about Hania and their bond. According to the singer, their bond is beyond anyone’s comprehension. “It is bigger than any label for me,” he said. ‘She’s the kindest and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that’s the impact she’s had on me.”

He added that she made him learn to give and love. “Like I said, it is beyond a label.”

Related: Hania Aamir is not dating Asim Azhar

Talking about his career, Asim thanked all his fans for supporting him through the journey.

“It has not been an easy journey from the beginning. Imagine a 16 year old putting himself out there for the world to judge,” he said. “I’ve had my fair share of sleepless nights and irritable mornings but if it wasn’t for these challenges and the support from my loved ones, I wouldn’t have been the man that I am today and would definitely not have the courage to write this.”



He shared that the response to his latest track, Tum Tum, had been overwhelming and it was still trending on Youtube at #1.



“Crossed five million views in 10 days. Amazing. And also, I was trending on twitter for the past week thanks to the creative memers. Humour ka kaafi maza aaya. Kasam se. But sometimes you guys cross the line unintentionally, khayal kar liya karo,” he said.



According to Asim, he’s someone who is driven by his art. “I like my work to talk. I like to speak through my actions, rather than pointless banter, especially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want and to show it to the world,” he said.

For right now, Azhar said that he was happy where he is and he was content.

Responding to his post, actor Hania Aamir commented and said: “King behaviour.”