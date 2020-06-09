ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is on a roll. After the success of Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime, the actor has brought Bulbbul to Netflix.

Produced by Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in the lead roles.

The Netflix Original film is set in the Bengal Presidency in 1881. It narrates the story of Satya and his brother’s child bride Bulbbul.

Within the first few minutes, the film jumps 20 years ahead when Satya returns from London and is warned by the driver that a witch lurks in the forest near their village.

Annoyed, Satya brushes off his superstition but then notices that things are a miss at home. His older brother has abandoned the family and his eldest sister-in-law aka Bulbul is in charge. Eager to find out the truth about what is going on, Satya finds himself in the middle of a raging fire.

Currently, the film is trending on number 4 in Pakistan on Netflix. It has a bit of everything: romance, drama, suspense and glamour. You can watch the trailer here.