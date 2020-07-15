Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed’s fans still obsessed with Meray Paas Tum Ho

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Humayun Saeed’s fans still obsessed with Meray Paas Tum Ho

Photo: SAMAA Digital

It looks like actor Humayun Saeed’s fans are still obsessed with the hit TV show Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday night, the actor who played the role of Danish in the drama serial retweeted a fan who shared a photograph of ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho Masti Magic snacks’ (Rs5).

In her tweet, Tayyaba wrote: “Bus yehi dekhna reh gaya tha” and tagged Saeed. The actor retweeted the post and said: “Hahahahaha”.

Responding to Humayun’s tweet, filmmaker and actor Shaan Shahid told his Yalghaar co-star to accept his fans love.

“That’s the love of the people in their own way, always accept it brother,” he tweeted.

Related: I was joking about multiple endings for MPTH: Humayun Saeed

According to Humayun, he wasn’t laughing at the fans but was happy that they loved him so much. He said: “I am who I am because of the love of our people, there’s no way I can ever take that for granted. Like I can never take you for granted. You should know better brother.”

humayun saeed Meray Paas Tum Ho shaan shahid
 
