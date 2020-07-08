Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham

Actor Humayun Saeed just shared the first photo of actor Imran Ashraf’s son, Roham. According to the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, Imran and his wife Kiran had promised that he could do so.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.
Happy wedding anniversary to dearest Imran Ashraf and Kiran Imran! Imran had promised me that Roham’s first picture will be posted by me so here’s introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever. May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen @imranashrafawan @kiranashfaquehusseindar
