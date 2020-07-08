Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham

Photo: Instagram

Actor Humayun Saeed just shared the first photo of actor Imran Ashraf’s son, Roham. According to the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, Imran and his wife Kiran had promised that he could do so.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Related: Imran Ashraf celebrates Roham’s first birthday in quarantine

Saeed said: “Imran had promised me that Roham’s first picture will be posted by me so here’s introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever. May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen.”

