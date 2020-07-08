Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham

Actor Humayun Saeed just shared the first photo of actor Imran Ashraf’s son, Roham. According to the Meray Paas Tum Ho star, Imran and his wife Kiran had promised that he could do so.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the actor wished the couple on their wedding anniversary.

Related: Imran Ashraf celebrates Roham’s first birthday in quarantine

Saeed said: “Imran had promised me that Roham’s first picture will be posted by me so here’s introducing their son Roham to all of you for the very first time ever. May Allah bless the entire family and give them long, happy and healthy lives. Ameen.”