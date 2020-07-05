Here’s the poster for Gohar Rasheed, Sonya Hussyn’s latest film

The poster for Abu Aleeha’s latest film Lockdown is out now. The film stars actors Mirza Gohar Rasheed and Sonya Hussyn.

Lockdown is an emotional love story set in an Eastern context. The film will try to convey how a common man is surviving the lockdown during the pandemic.

It has been written by Saudi Arabia based Abida Ahmad, who has penned multiple drama serials for TV.

In an earlier interview, she said that the film’s characters and dialogues have been set up in a way that the audiences will laugh and cry with them.

She said that the movie was not been written as movies traditionally are, “it is an extraordinary story about the ordinary man,” she said, adding that you will have to find out the rest of the story by watching the film.