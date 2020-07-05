Monday, July 20, 2020  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Here’s a photo of Strings working on their first album

Posted: Jul 20, 2020
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

Bilal Maqsood of Strings just shared a major throwback photograph of the band with his fans and followers on Instagram.

The musician, who was going through his archives again, took fans back to 1989 when the band was working on their first album.

Related: Remember when Faraz Anwar joined Strings?

“From the Archives. Puppu Bachay! This is before we started working on our first album. Probably 1989,” he wrote in the caption.

Related: Bilal Maqsood is working on a new song

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. He had been updating fans and followers about his health on social media. He regularly shares throwback photos with his fans and keeps them entertained with live sessions with his dad, the legendary satirist Anwar Maqsood.

The singer shared his experience, how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.

