Here’s a photo of Strings working on their first album

Bilal Maqsood of Strings just shared a major throwback photograph of the band with his fans and followers on Instagram.

The musician, who was going through his archives again, took fans back to 1989 when the band was working on their first album.

“From the Archives. Puppu Bachay! This is before we started working on our first album. Probably 1989,” he wrote in the caption.

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. He had been updating fans and followers about his health on social media. He regularly shares throwback photos with his fans and keeps them entertained with live sessions with his dad, the legendary satirist Anwar Maqsood.

The singer shared his experience, how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.