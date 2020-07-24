Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?

Karachi-born Mustafa Hanif led a pretty quiet life till a Turkish epic on Ertugrul Ghazi started gaining popularity in Pakistan. Recently, his photos went viral on social media and many people have started calling him Pakistan’s Ertugrul.

In an interview, Hanif said that his friends often told him that he looked like the show’s lead character, played by Turkish actor Engin Altan but didn’t believe them till he saw the show himself earlier this year.

Hanif has a Master’s degree in international relations and works for a private company. He also makes content for YouTube. Check out his channel here.

The Turkish epic has become a favourite in Pakistan after it was aired on PTV in Ramazan on the prime minister’s request.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan, watching the show will teach the youth to learn about Islamic history and ethics.