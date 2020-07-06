Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Harry potter author in hot water again

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Harry potter author in hot water again

Photo: AFP

The author of the beloved Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has landed in hot water yet again over her anti-trans views.

According to Screenrant and Vulture, Rowling has been called out for being a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist and for her anti-trans comments in the past, but the most recent drama started at the beginning of June.

It started when she shared the article “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”, Rowling tweeted, “People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”. 

Despite backlash, Rowling defended her tweet by saying that she did support the trans community.  

This led to several Potter fan sites to distance themselves from the author and it led to another series of tweets from Rowling.

Rowling clarified that she supports trans woman. She also explained her stance on mental health and medication.

In her thread, Rowling claimed that she believes hormones and surgery may not be the best option for people struggling with mental health. 

“Rowling sites a handful of articles and studies to claim that using hormones for gender transition can lead to serious side-effects, which she believes many trans-activists ignore,” reported Screenrant.

Several Harry Potter stars have apologized and condemned Rowling’s comments.

