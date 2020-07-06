Harry potter author in hot water again

The author of the beloved Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has landed in hot water yet again over her anti-trans views.

According to Screenrant and Vulture, Rowling has been called out for being a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist and for her anti-trans comments in the past, but the most recent drama started at the beginning of June.

It started when she shared the article “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate”, Rowling tweeted, “People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”.

Despite backlash, Rowling defended her tweet by saying that she did support the trans community.

This led to several Potter fan sites to distance themselves from the author and it led to another series of tweets from Rowling.

I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Rowling clarified that she supports trans woman. She also explained her stance on mental health and medication.

In her thread, Rowling claimed that she believes hormones and surgery may not be the best option for people struggling with mental health.

“Rowling sites a handful of articles and studies to claim that using hormones for gender transition can lead to serious side-effects, which she believes many trans-activists ignore,” reported Screenrant.

Several Harry Potter stars have apologized and condemned Rowling’s comments.