Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa

Singer Haroon and his wife just made it official. Taking to Instagram, the former lead singer of the band Awaz said: “I’m married!”



Sharing details of his big day, the singer said that they had a “beautiful intimate wedding ceremony in Islamabad” with the family.

“I feel blessed and overjoyed to have married one of the most amazing human beings I have ever known. True love is such a powerful and beautiful thing and I have waited my whole life for this. I’m looking forward to this exciting new chapter of my life with my beautiful and charming wife by my side,” he wrote in the caption.

“I am ecstatic to share this news with all of you, my dear friends, fans and followers. I have already received so many beautiful messages from many of you I am truly touched,” he said.