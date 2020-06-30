Thursday, July 2, 2020  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa

Photo: Instagram

Singer Haroon and his wife just made it official. Taking to Instagram, the former lead singer of the band Awaz said: “I’m married!”

Sharing details of his big day, the singer said that they had a “beautiful intimate wedding ceremony in Islamabad” with the family.

View this post on Instagram

The night I finally brought my beautiful bride home after the wedding 😍 #weddingselfie #justmarried #married #haroon #wedding #brideandgroom

A post shared by Haroon Official (@haroonworld) on Jul 1, 2020 at 2:00am PDT

“I feel blessed and overjoyed to have married one of the most amazing human beings I have ever known. True love is such a powerful and beautiful thing and I have waited my whole life for this. I’m looking forward to this exciting new chapter of my life with my beautiful and charming wife by my side,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

I’M MARRIED!! Yesterday evening we had a beautiful intimate wedding ceremony in Islamabad for close family only. I feel blessed and overjoyed to have married one of the most amazing human beings I have ever known. True love is such a powerful and beautiful thing 😍 and I have waited my whole life for this. I’m looking forward to this exciting new chapter of my life with my beautiful and charming wife by my side. I am ecstatic to share this news with all of you, my dear friends, fans and followers. I have already received so many beautiful messages from many of you I am truly touched. . . . . Special thanks to @amiradnanofficial for designing my beautiful wedding clothes #wedding #marriage #nikkah #haroonwedding #haroonandfarwa #haroon #haroon.

A post shared by Haroon Official (@haroonworld) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

“I am ecstatic to share this news with all of you, my dear friends, fans and followers. I have already received so many beautiful messages from many of you I am truly touched,” he said.

