HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan

Posted: Jul 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

If you see actor Hania Aamir acting different, it’s probably because she’s currently obsessing over Ertugrul’s Halime Sultan.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday and said: “Next character: Halime Sultan.”

Her celebrity friends like Bulbulay’s Ayesha Omar said: “Me too.”

Actor Aisha Khan and her husband are also enjoying the Turkish epic. Taking to Instagram, she said that they were currently on the second season. “The MR and I are completely hooked. What an amazing representation of Islamic culture, values and history – Hyme Ana is by far our favourite character from Ertugrul. Leadership, steadfastness love and loyalty depicted impeccably by this graceful lady. What a phenomenal actress,” she wrote in the caption.

