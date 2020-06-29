Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan

If you see actor Hania Aamir acting different, it’s probably because she’s currently obsessing over Ertugrul’s Halime Sultan.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday and said: “Next character: Halime Sultan.”

Her celebrity friends like Bulbulay’s Ayesha Omar said: “Me too.”

Actor Aisha Khan and her husband are also enjoying the Turkish epic. Taking to Instagram, she said that they were currently on the second season. “The MR and I are completely hooked. What an amazing representation of Islamic culture, values and history – Hyme Ana is by far our favourite character from Ertugrul. Leadership, steadfastness love and loyalty depicted impeccably by this graceful lady. What a phenomenal actress,” she wrote in the caption.