Hania Aamir is not dating Asim Azhar

Actor Hania Aamir took matters into her own hands on Monday and put an end to a rumour that has been making rounds for a while now. Taking to Instagram, Aamir said that she was not dating Tum Tum singer Asim Azhar.

According to the Ishqiya and Dil Ruba star, Asim is a beautiful part of her life and they’ve had some insane times together but that was it. Earlier, the actor made a similar announcement in a live session with singer Aima Baig. “We’re best friends but we are not together,” she said.

“We choose to look at and acknowledge love not hate,” she said. “We know Pakistanio ka humour acha hai lekin easy ho jao. Social media kai troll sipahiyon bilkul free na ho. Aur zayada over bhi na.”

In her post, Hania said that every day she was learning new things about herself and life.

“I’m learning to be more thankful for the life I have. Thankful for the people I have in my life. The people who I have crossed paths with, the people that have taught me something,” she said. “I say alhamdulillah for the good & the bad. I see myself respecting my affection, my love a little more. I see myself protecting my happiness. Protecting my heart.”

The actor also shared that she now had three million followers on the photo and video sharing platform.

“I am here thanking you with all my heart for sticking with me through thick and thin and watching me grow up from an eighteen year old kid to the woman that I am today,” she told her fans.