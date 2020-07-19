Hamza Ali Abbasi sings his wife’s favourite song

The Return of Maula Jatt star Hamza Ali Abbasi just recreated one of his wife’s favourite songs.

Taking to Instagram, former actor Naimal Khawar Khan shared a video of her husband with an acoustic guitar.

In the caption, Naimal said: “My therapy” as Abbasi played one of her favourite songs: De Ushuaia a La Quiaca.

Last month, Abbasi turned 36 , his fans and followers wished him on social media till #HappyBirthdayHamzaAliAbbasi started trending on Twitter.

He tweeted at his fans and said: “Thank you so much for this and thank you to everyone who wished me with such nice duas. Please remember me in your prayers. I am eternally thankful to Allah for his mercy and blessings.”

Hamza and Naimal got married in August 2019 after which she quit acting. Earlier, Abbasi had announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.