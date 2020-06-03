Thursday, July 16, 2020  | 24 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Hadiqa Kiani’s song removed from YouTube, says Kashmir being silenced

Posted: Jul 16, 2020
Photo: Instagram/@hadiqakianiofficial

Singer and songwriter Hadiqa Kiani’s new track Diami Bahar (Eternal Spring) has been removed from YouTube.The song was for the martyrs of Kashmir and Turkey.

On the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13, Kiani released a song along with Turkish artist Ali Tolga Demertas and Torgi Evren paying tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Kiani in her Instagram confirmed that her song has been removed from YouTube and also expressed her disappointment over it. The singer called it a deliberate attempt to silence the voices on Kashmir.

“Our tribute to Kashmir was removed from YouTube a few hours ago. There seems to be a systematic silencing taking place but we will not be silenced because our message is of love and peace,” said the singer.

She remarked that international civil society The Kashmir Civitas is actively working to re-upload the video. Kiani will share updates with her fans as soon as she gets any. So far, no further update has been made yet.

Related: Hadiqa Kiani’s Diami Bahar is a song for Kashmir, Turkey

Earlier, Hadiqa paid tribute to the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan. She said that the love between Turkey and Pakistani was unlike any other.

“My maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and I have had an affinity for the country since my childhood,” she said. “As a child, I would represent Pakistan in the International Children’s Festival in Turkey and in 2005 I returned to the great country to once again represent Pakistan at the iconic Atatürk Cultural Center and Opera House.”

