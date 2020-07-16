Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Hadiqa Kiani’s Diami Bahar is a song for Kashmir, Turkey

Posted: Jul 14, 2020
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/@hadiqakianiofficial

Singer and songwriter Hadiqa Kiani’s new track Diami Bahar (Eternal Spring) just dropped online. According to Kiani, the song is for the martyrs of Kashmir and Turkey.

Here is the official video which is now available on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kiani shared some details about the song.

“Releasing a beautiful collaboration tomorrow in light of Kashmir Martyr’s Day with Turkish artists Ali Tolga Demirtaş and Turgay Evren,” she said. “The tribute is done in Turkish, Urdu and Kashmiri and it streams live July 13. I’ll post the link tomorrow, stay tuned and stay blessed. Praying for peace, love and freedom for all.”

Earlier, Hadiqa paid tribute to the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan. She said that the love between Turkey and Pakistani was unlike any other.

“My maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and I have had an affinity for the country since my childhood,” she said. “As a child, I would represented Pakistan in the International Children’s Festival in Turkey and in 2005 I returned to the great country to once again represent Pakistan at the iconic Atatürk Cultural Center and Opera House.”

