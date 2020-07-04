Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Guess who’s back, back again: Sajid, Zeeshan are back again

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Guess who’s back, back again: Sajid, Zeeshan are back again

Photo: File

The electronic music duo from Peshawar, Sajid and Zeeshan are back. To help jog your memory, go watch the video of their single King of Self.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker and musician Zeeshan Parwez posted a note which read: “Feels funny coming back after so many years. Wonder who remembers us.”

The duo released their debut album One Light Year at Snail Speed back in 2006. They made a comeback on the music scene two years later on Coke Studio with their single My Happiness.

FaceBook WhatsApp
electronic music King of Self Sajid and Zeeshan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan
Fahad Mustafa has a question for PM Imran Khan
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
Wedding bells: singer Haroon Rashid just got married
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Hania Aamir is obsessed with Halime Sultan
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics 'corona'?
Did Bushra Ansari just call drama critics ‘corona’?
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his 'muse' Vaneeza Ahmed
HSY posts adorable birthday wish for his ‘muse’ Vaneeza Ahmed
Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy
Zahid Ahmed wants you to know he’s happy
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram
Atif Aslam hits 5m followers on Instagram
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Actor Manzar Sehbai says he’s found his soulmate
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.