Guess who’s back, back again: Sajid, Zeeshan are back again

The electronic music duo from Peshawar, Sajid and Zeeshan are back. To help jog your memory, go watch the video of their single King of Self.

Taking to Twitter, filmmaker and musician Zeeshan Parwez posted a note which read: “Feels funny coming back after so many years. Wonder who remembers us.”

We’re back.

Thank you to each and everyone for all the love since 2004. pic.twitter.com/B7HTciJAyW — Sajid and Zeeshan (@SajidandZeeshan) July 4, 2020

The duo released their debut album One Light Year at Snail Speed back in 2006. They made a comeback on the music scene two years later on Coke Studio with their single My Happiness.