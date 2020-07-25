Grey’s Anatomy to address the COVID-19 outbreak in season 17

Big news of Grey’s Anatomy fans. It looks like the hit TV show will bring address the pandemic into the next season.

According to an interview, the show’s executive producer Krista Vernoff said that the 17th season will show doctors at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital working on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Grey’s fans are divided over the news, with some viewers praising the show’s move to tackle an important and current topic, while others have reservations with the writers incorporating a still-ongoing pandemic as a plot point,” said goodhouskeeping.com.

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure,” she said, speaking at a Television Academy panel that streamed on Youtube on Tuesday night. “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”

While some fans thought it was a brave step for the show, many disagreed.

I just don't want Grey's Anatomy to do the Covid storyline cause I feel like it's too soon & we are trying to escape reality not watch it on screen. :/ — JAS l Lifestyle♤Hoe😜 (@JasLmir) July 21, 2020

grey’s anatomy is going to focus on the coronavirus in season 17…

they’re using their platform to tell stories from the doctors on the frontline of the virus, this is so important https://t.co/wU7GEYdRZS — jade (@cristinasoh) July 21, 2020

Can't wait to watch Meredith get COVID and then also find the cure for COVID without leaving her hospital bed #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/ohqNqiJbPf — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) July 21, 2020

If you could sacrifice one TV Show to end COVID-19, what would it be? And why Grey’s Anatomy? — Daniel (@_dcnotfly) July 23, 2020