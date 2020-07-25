Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy to address the COVID-19 outbreak in season 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Grey’s Anatomy to address the COVID-19 outbreak in season 17

Photo: Official Poster

Big news of Grey’s Anatomy fans. It looks like the hit TV show will bring address the pandemic into the next season.

According to an interview, the show’s executive producer Krista Vernoff said that the 17th season will show doctors at  Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital working on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Grey’s fans are divided over the news, with some viewers praising the show’s move to tackle an important and current topic, while others have reservations with the writers incorporating a still-ongoing pandemic as a plot point,” said goodhouskeeping.com.

“We’re going to address this pandemic for sure,” she said, speaking at a Television Academy panel that streamed on Youtube on Tuesday night. “There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.”

While some fans thought it was a brave step for the show, many disagreed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Grey Anatomy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of Gul Panra’s TikTok video
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Mehwish Hayat, Zara Noor angry over possible YouTube ban
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Actor Atiqa Odho takes fans back to 1993
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Syra Yousuf got Nooreh the cutest birthday cake
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife writes an open letter
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Salma Zafar accuses Javeria, Saud Qasmi of fraud
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Actor Omair Rana responds to LGS harassment allegations
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Here’s Yasir Hussain’s playful take on Jaun Elia’s Ramz
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Have you met Ertugrul’s Pakistani lookalike yet?
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham
Humayun Saeed reveals first photo of Imran Ashraf’s son Roham
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.