Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Glee star’s body recovered from US lake

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Glee star’s body recovered from US lake

Photo: AFP

US officials on Monday found the body of Glee actress Naya Rivera in the Californian lake where she drowned last week during a boat trip with her 4-year-old son.

Rivera’s body was retrieved and an initial examination found no evidence of foul play or suicide, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a press conference.

“We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” said Ayub, pointing to the location, appearance, clothing and condition of the body.

Her body was being taken to a medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy and confirmation of her identity from dental records, though no other missing persons have been reported at Lake Piru, he added.

Rivera, 33, is believed to have accidentally drowned after renting the boat with her young son at the camping and recreational hotspot around an hour’s drive northwest of Los Angeles.

She vanished on Wednesday afternoon, and a massive search involving divers, patrol boats and helicopters was launched after her sleeping son was spotted drifting alone in a boat on the lake.

The son later told investigators that Rivera had helped him into the boat before “he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water,” said the sheriff.

Ayub pointed to the lake’s strong currents as a possible cause of a fatal accident.

“The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself,” he said.

The lake has been closed to the public since Wednesday, with around 100 personnel, including the US Coast Guard and rescuers from neighboring counties, joining the search.

Search teams used footage from video messaging calls Rivera made from the boat before her disappearance, as well as interviews with her son, to scour portions of the lake bed for her remains over six days, with no success.

“We believe she was concealed within some of the shrubbery on the floor bed of the lake” before eventually floating to the surface due to natural decomposition, said Ayub.

With less than one foot (30 centimeters) of visibility underwater in daylight, the recovery operation was a “complex search effort” even with use of sonar equipment, he said.

Rivera was best known for her role as high school cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee.

View this post on Instagram

at this point we just vibin y’all

A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Jul 5, 2020 at 2:18pm PDT

She starred for six seasons in the wildly popular musical television series set in a US high school that ended in 2015.

The Glee cast has been struck by tragedy before.

Actor Mark Salling took his own life in 2018, weeks before being sentenced for possession of child pornography.

Canadian castmate Cory Monteith died in July 2013 of an overdose of drugs and alcohol.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Glee Naya Rivera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.