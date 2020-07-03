Game of Thrones star speaks out against fairness creams

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel aka Missandei, handmaiden and advisor to the mad queen Daenerys Targaryen, just spoke out against fairness creams.

The actor said that maybe it’s time to throw such products away for good.

Ooorrrrrr … we could throw the whole product away…. because dark skin is beautiful and there is no need for this poison… or it’s messaging… ✌🏽✌🏿✌🏾 Indian whitening cream renamed as Glow & Lovely following BLM protests https://t.co/10lUCTjQ9Z — Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) July 2, 2020

Shared an article titled ‘Indian whitening cream renamed as Glow & Lovely following BLM protests’, the actor said, “Because dark skin is beautiful and there is no need for this poison… or it’s messaging.”

Last week, the Unilever Pakistan also issued a statement announcing that it will remove the word ‘fair’ from its flagship beauty brand Fair and Lovely and rebrand the product.

“We have moved the brand communication away from fairness towards glow which is a more holistic and inclusive measure of healthy skin,” Unilever Pakistan CEO Amir Paracha had said.