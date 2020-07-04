Saturday, July 11, 2020  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London

Photo: Instagram/@bilalxmaqsood

When singer and songwriter Bilal Maqsood isn’t busy with Instagram live sessions with his dad, legendary writer Anwar Maqsood, or painting or writing new songs, he goes through his archives to share a page of music and history with his fans and followers on Instagram.

On Friday, he shared a photo years ago taken somewhere in London with singer Ali Haider and guitarist Faraz Anwar.

View this post on Instagram

From the Archives. London. With Ali Haider, Faraz Anwar and Ali Tim. @stringsonline @alihaiderofficialpage @thefarazanwar @aleytim

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) on Jul 10, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

Taking a trip down memory lane earlier, Bilal shared several photos from Strings’ trip to India. There were these fantastic shots with Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham.

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. He had been updating fans and follower about his health on social media.

The singer shared his experience, how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.

Tell us what you think:

