From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London

When singer and songwriter Bilal Maqsood isn’t busy with Instagram live sessions with his dad, legendary writer Anwar Maqsood, or painting or writing new songs, he goes through his archives to share a page of music and history with his fans and followers on Instagram.

On Friday, he shared a photo years ago taken somewhere in London with singer Ali Haider and guitarist Faraz Anwar.

Taking a trip down memory lane earlier, Bilal shared several photos from Strings’ trip to India. There were these fantastic shots with Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham.

Recently, Maqsood recovered from the coronavirus. He had been updating fans and follower about his health on social media.

The singer shared his experience, how he spent time in isolation and eventually defeated the virus.