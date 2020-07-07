Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Entertainment

Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours

Says he is perfectly fine

Legendary folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi has come forth in a video message to rubbish rumours of his death, which was circulating on social media Monday.

Esakhelvi's fans were quite worried about his health after reading the news.

Expressing gratitude to his fans and the people who prayed for him, Esakhelvi said that he is perfectly fine in a video uploaded on his Facebook account. He requested people pray for him.

However, he said that the rumors of his death circulating widely are not to be believed. 

This is not the first time that rumors of Esakhelvi's death have gone viral. In April 2019, the perpetrator of the rumour on Facebook, a resident of Taunsa Sharif, was apprehended by the authorities but charges were dropped as the singer himself excused the culprit.

Esakhelvi was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz on March 23, 2019. He was bestowed the Pride of Performance Award in 1991. He holds the Guinness Book of World Record for the highest number of recorded albums by a singer. 

In 2011, he appeared in Coke Studio (season 4) for two songs Ni Oothaan Waale and Pyaar Naal. In September 2017, he appeared in Coke Studio (season 10) for Sab Maya Hai.

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi
 
