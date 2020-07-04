Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Folk legend Allan Faqir remembered on his 20th death anniversary

Posted: Jul 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Folk legend Allan Faqir remembered on his 20th death anniversary

Photo: Facebook

There are very few people in the world who are like Pakistan’s folk singer Allan Fakir. He started his journey from the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai and made his way to PTV and our hearts. We remember him today (July 4) on his 20th death anniversary.

Allan Fakir was born in 1932 in the village of Aamari in District Jamshoro, Sindh. Allan’s mother died soon after giving birth. He spent his childhood in Manjhand, a town between Sehwan and Hyderabad, Sindh. He later lived near the tomb of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai at Bhit Shah.

Ali Bakhsh alias Allan Fakir was called the Sufi King because of his distinctive voice and style.

He was particularly known for his ecstatic style of performance, marked with extreme devotional rhetoric and Sufi dance-singing

Allan Fakir started his journey with a radio station in Hyderabad where he recited the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai.

During his life, Allan Fakir sang many songs in Sindhi, Punjabi, Urdu, Seraiki and other languages.

His famous song  ‘Humma Humma‘ became a huge hit. The song was primarily in Sindhi language but later on a duet was formed in Urdu with famous pop singer Muhammad Ali Shiekhi as ‘Allah Allah Kar Bahiya/ Teray Ishq Mein Jo Bhi’.

Allan Fakir’s nature was mystical from the very beginning, to top his personality; he was blessed with a soulful voice.

His singing made a place in people’s hearts because of his philosophical thoughts and devotion to God. It is said that he introduced a new style of singing to the traditional folk culture.

The singer also received President’s Pride of Performance Award in 1980 for his contributions to the folk music. He also received the Shah Latif Award, Shahbaz Award and Kandhkot Awards.

Allan Faqeer left the world after struggling with deteriorating health in a private hospital in Karachi on July 4, 2000.

