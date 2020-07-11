Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on casting Cate Blanchett as Elizabeth

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s film Elizabeth (1998) starred an unknown leading lady who ended up getting an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Talking about the casting process, Kapur said that he had noticed an unknown girl called Cate Blanchett who he wanted to play Elizabeth.

Related: My father didn’t know Mr India was being remade: Sonam

His agent said that the studio wanted a star and if he kept insisting on an unknown actor, they would replace him.

“I said i had to go with my heart. The rest is history,” he said.

Elizabeth was my first Hollywood film. I had noticed an unknown girl called Cate Blanchett who I wanted to play Elizabeth. My agent said Studio wanted a star and if I kept insisting on an unknown actor, they will replace me. I said i had to go with my heart. The rest is history. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 19, 2020

Kapur’s Elizabeth trilogy follows the ascension of Queen Elizabeth I to the throne and the challenges she faces during her reign over England.

The film was written by Michael Hirt and stars Cate Blachett, Liz Giles, Rod Culbertson and Paul Fox. You can watch the trailer here.