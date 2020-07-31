Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Faryal Mehmood misses her bff Mehwish Hayat

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Faryal Mehmood misses her bff Mehwish Hayat

Photo: Instagram

Actor Faryal Mehmood wants to put on her dancing shoes and dance the night away with her best friend, Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat.

Taking to Instagram, Mehmood said: “Miss you boss lady. Have been thinking of you since yesterday. Love you!”

View this post on Instagram

“Mehwish ye corona kab jayega? Mujhe bohat zor se dance araha hai!” @mehwishhayatofficial *Ahhhhhhh** Lol miss you boss lady have been thinking of you since yesterday ❤ love you! Pray this be over soon and we can dance our behinds off! #mehwishhayat #thelockdown #coronatimes #throwback #danishkishadi#lehengas #zaheerabbas #faryalmemmoodraheal #twocrazies #lovethiswoman

A post shared by Faryal M. Zaffar (@faryalmehmoodofficial) on Jul 7, 2020 at 11:59pm PDT

Faryal, who tied the knot with Daniyal Raheal back in May, said: “Pray this be over soon and we can dance our behinds off.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faryal Mehmood Lahore Nahi Jaungi mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
ICYMI: Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul is a must watch
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Haroon says he’s waited his whole life to marry Farwa
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara's trailer released
Sushant Singh Rajput last film Dil Bechara’s trailer released
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Priyanka Chopra to star opposite Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
Do you remember watching this telefilm by Mehreen Jabbar?
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.