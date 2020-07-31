Faryal Mehmood misses her bff Mehwish Hayat

Actor Faryal Mehmood wants to put on her dancing shoes and dance the night away with her best friend, Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat.

Taking to Instagram, Mehmood said: “Miss you boss lady. Have been thinking of you since yesterday. Love you!”

Faryal, who tied the knot with Daniyal Raheal back in May, said: “Pray this be over soon and we can dance our behinds off.”