Farida Khanum loves Zaw Ali’s rendition of Kuch Ishq Tha

Posted: Jul 11, 2020
Farida Khanum loves Zaw Ali’s rendition of Kuch Ishq Tha

Singer Sajjad Ali’s daughter Zaw’s vocal skills have been approved by Malika-e-Ghazal Farida Khanum.

Taking to social media, Zaw Ali shared a clip of when she met Farida Khanum. She described as one of the best moments of her life.

According to the young singer, it was an honour to watch the legendary singer hear her version of Kuch Ishq Tha.

 ‘Kuch Ishq Tha’ is a ghazal that was originally sung by Farida Khanum. It was written by the late poet, Obaidullah Aleem. You can read his work here.

