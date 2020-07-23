Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Farhan Saeed considers himself lucky for working with Bushra Ansari

Posted: Jul 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Farhan Saeed considers himself lucky for working with Bushra Ansari

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Singer turned actor Farhan Saeed is celebrating Pakistan’s living legends by paying a heartfelt tribute to them on social media.

After paying tribute to veteran figures like Muhammad Qavi Khan, Umer Shareef and Abida Parveen, Saeed has penned an elaborate note in praise of actor, comedian, singer and playwright Bushra Ansari. 

“I consider myself extremely lucky for having had the opportunity to work with the legendary Bushra Ansari on Udaari,” said Saeed. “For me, each scene and each frame with Bushra apa has been a learning experience.”

He remarked that Ansari’s craft is ‘beyond skilful’ since she owns every role she enacts. “She is undoubtedly one of the most thorough professionals I have thus far had a chance of working with,” he said.

“Over the years, the industry, the fraternity and the audiences have come to witness Bushra Ansari’s many talents. Be it theatre, television, film, music and even comedy–her multi-faceted excellence is unmatched.”

He called her an institution in her own right. “Bushra Apa’s wealth of experience is unparalleled and her discipline remarkable,” h said.

I consider myself extremely lucky for having had the oppurtunity to work with the legendary Bushra Ansari on ‘Udaari’. For me, each scene and each frame with Bushra Apa has been a learning experience in itself. As an actor, Bushra Ansari’s craft is beyond skillful – she owns every role she enacts and is undoubtedly one of the most thorough professionals I have thus far had a chance of working with. Over the years, the industry, the fraternity and the audiences have come to witness Bushra Ansari’s many talents. Be it theatre, television, film, music and even comedy – her multi-faceted excellence is unmatched. An institution in her own right, Bushra Apa’s wealth of experience is unparalleled and her discipline remarkable. Bushra Ansari’s services to Pakistan are immense. Her legandary career has spanned many a decade, but with each role she brings forth a new dimension of excellence. Bushra Apa, you are simply incredible – thank you for paving the path for us to walk. We love you! @ansari.bushra #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes

He added that Ansari’s services to Pakistan are immense. Her legendary career has spanned many decades, but with each role, she brings forth a new dimension of excellence, he said.

“Bushra Apa, you are simply incredible – thank you for paving the path for us to walk. We love you!” he concludes the accolades.

Earlier, he took to social media to pay tribute to doctors from his family serving on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis.

Sharing a photo of his father and brother on Instagram, both of whom are doctors, the singer wrote a lengthy note.

Bushra Ansari Farhan Saeed
 
