Actor Faizan Sheikh drops his first single

Pakistani actor Faizan Sheikh is ready to add ‘singer’ to his already lengthy resume.

The Heer Maan Ja star just dropped his first single, which also features Aadi Adeal Amjad, titled Mazedaar. The song is an OST from their upcoming show.

Composed by Wajid Saeed, Sheikh has written the lyrics for the song and directed the music video himself. “Every form of art has always been a way of expression for me. Whether it is acting, hosting, or singing – I put my 100% in all that I do,” he said.

“I am thrilled that I finally get to put out something I have worked hard on, and hopefully, this is only the beginning of another great journey!”

Sheikh has grown to fame with his knack for playing contrasting roles and his personality that shines whenever he is seen hosting. He is currently playing two very different roles in Gustakh and Hamare Dada Ki Wasiyat.