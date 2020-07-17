Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fact-check: This video of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is misleading

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Fact-check: This video of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is misleading

File photo: AFP

A video of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral. It has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in multiple Facebook, YouTube and Twitter posts.

In the video, Bachchan Sr. is thanking healthcare workers at a Mumbai hospital after he was hospitalised for COVID-19. This claim is misleading as Bachchan recorded the video in April, more than two months before he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The video was shared on Facebook here on July 12, 2020. It has been viewed more than 727,000 times.

The post’s caption reads: “Amitabh Bachchan Tested Positive for Covid-19. He shared this video from the Hospital !!”

The video also features superimposed text that reads: “Amitabh Bachchan Shared Video From Nanavati Hospital!”

Bachchan and members of his family tested positive of COVID-19 on July 11, 2020, AFP reported here. The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, a major hospital in Mumbai.

The video was also shared alongside a similar claim hereherehere and here on Facebook; and herehere and here on YouTube; and here on Twitter.

The claim, however, is misleading.

A keyword search found Nanavati Hospital issued a statement on July 12, 2020, clarifying that Bachchan’s video was “created in April 2020 to motivate the frontline nurses, doctors and staff working in COVID wards.”

The video was also published online elsewhere in April 2020, for example on Twitter here by a Mumbai-based journalist and on YouTube here by a regional news outlet.

“@SrBachchan inspiring message to all the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly and fearlessly to save lives,” reads the tweet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Amitabh Bachchan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Replug: Myths about Zindagi Tamasha
Replug: Myths about Zindagi Tamasha
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Does Islam allow watching historic dramas like Ertuğrul?
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir just got engaged
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Celebrities divided over Yasir Hussain's latest opinion
Celebrities divided over Yasir Hussain’s latest opinion
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Bollywood star Nawazuddin's wife accuses him of infidelity
Bollywood star Nawazuddin’s wife accuses him of infidelity
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.