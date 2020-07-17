Fact-check: This video of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is misleading

A video of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral. It has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in multiple Facebook, YouTube and Twitter posts.

In the video, Bachchan Sr. is thanking healthcare workers at a Mumbai hospital after he was hospitalised for COVID-19. This claim is misleading as Bachchan recorded the video in April, more than two months before he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The video was shared on Facebook here on July 12, 2020. It has been viewed more than 727,000 times.

The post’s caption reads: “Amitabh Bachchan Tested Positive for Covid-19. He shared this video from the Hospital !!”

The video also features superimposed text that reads: “Amitabh Bachchan Shared Video From Nanavati Hospital!”

Bachchan and members of his family tested positive of COVID-19 on July 11, 2020, AFP reported here. The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, a major hospital in Mumbai.

The video was also shared alongside a similar claim here, here, here and here on Facebook; and here, here and here on YouTube; and here on Twitter.

The claim, however, is misleading.

A keyword search found Nanavati Hospital issued a statement on July 12, 2020, clarifying that Bachchan’s video was “created in April 2020 to motivate the frontline nurses, doctors and staff working in COVID wards.”

The video was also published online elsewhere in April 2020, for example on Twitter here by a Mumbai-based journalist and on YouTube here by a regional news outlet.

“@SrBachchan inspiring message to all the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly and fearlessly to save lives,” reads the tweet.

