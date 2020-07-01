Monday, July 13, 2020  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Fact-check: Adnan Siddiqui did not face discrimination in India

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Fact-check: Adnan Siddiqui did not face discrimination in India

Photo: Instagram/@adnansid1

Actor Adnan Siddiqui wants you to know that he did not face any discrimination India while shooting A Mighty Heart (2007).

Over the weekend, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star took to Instagram to share that a blog had taken an old interview out of context and misquoted him.

He shared a screenshot of a post by an Instagram page called Pakistani Celebrities Hub which claimed that in a recent interview with Samina Peerzada, Adnan had said that he faced discrimination while shooting for the film which also stars Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie and the late Irrfan Khan.

According to the actor, this did not happen. He clarified that he while he was interviewed by Peerzada, the interview took place a few years ago. You can watch the video of the interview here. In the interview, they did discuss his experience of working in India and meeting Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.

View this post on Instagram

WOW! First of all you’ve made a news out of the interview which was done 3-4 years back and then even quoted me wrongly. I didn’t face any discrimation during the shoot. When I’d gone to shoot in Pune, on the first day I stayed in a different hotel. But when I told the production team who was I etc, the very next day they moved me to Taj. And there’s no ego/status issue here cause I understand I come from a different industry and at times we also don’t know about the actors and their status who come from different industries. I went to Taj to have dinner on day one in the rickshaw which let me tell you was a fun experience. From the second day till the shoot was over, I stayed at the Taj where Angelina Jolie and Late Irrfan Khan were also staying. FYI- Why half baked journalism? If you want to publish news, at least get the facts right and if there are doubts the least you can do is to cross check with the person you’re writing about!! Appalled at the state of journalism these days. Not only are you feeding wrong piece of information to your audience but also publishing news that will create a rift between people am friends with. My interview with Samina Peerzada is online guys, please listen to it. Thank you 🙏 . . . #saminapeerzada #huatetrail #fakenews #yellowjournalism #rewindwithsaminapeerzada

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on Jul 12, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

This is what happened according to Adnan: “I didn’t face any discrimination during the shoot. When I’d gone to shoot in Pune, on the first day I stayed in a different hotel. But when I told the production team who was I etc, the very next day they moved me to Taj. And there’s no ego/status issue here cause I understand I come from a different industry and at times we also don’t know about the actors and their status who come from different industries. I went to Taj to have dinner on day one in the rickshaw which let me tell you was a fun experience.”

On the second day, Adnan said that he stayed at the Taj with Jolie and Khan till the shoot was over.

Siddiqui called out the Instagram page and said: “Why half-baked journalism? If you want to publish news, at least get the facts right and if there are doubts the least you can do is to cross check with the person you’re writing about!”

He said he was appalled at the state of journalism in the country. “Not only are you feeding wrong piece of information to your audience but also publishing news that will create a rift between people am friends with,” he added.

