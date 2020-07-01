Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Eshal Fayyaz will star in Farouq Mengal’s next film

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Eshal Fayyaz will star in Farouq Mengal’s next film

Photo: courtesy Mind Map Communications

Actor Eshal Fayyaz has just said yes to her next film. The Kaaf Kangana and Aabroo star will be taking the lead in director Farouq Mengal’s untitled project.

Mengal, who previously directed the film Hijrat, will start shooting for his new project on July 25 and will follow all SOPs due to the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The title, cast, and story of the upcoming project are still a secret and the team will make an official announcement soon.

Eshal is over the moon over bagging the opportunity to work with Mengal. She said that her role in the film will be different anything she’s done so far.

“I will remain tight-lipped for now as I want to keep my avatar a surprise for all. Nevertheless, I am extremely excited to be on board as it will be something diverse from my earlier projects and a worthwhile role to make it to the silver screen,” she said.

