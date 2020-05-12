Tuesday, July 14, 2020  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Epstein’s ex-girlfriend to appear in court via video

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Epstein’s ex-girlfriend to appear in court via video

Photo: File

Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and the ex-girlfriend of New York-based financier Jeffrey Epstein, will appear in a US federal court via video feed for arraignment and bail arguments involving sex trafficking of minor girls on Tuesday.

Maxwell has denied the charges. However, if convicted, she can end up in prison for more than 30 years.

According to The Guardian, she has requested bail while prosecutors are fighting her release before trial.

Earlier this month, Maxwell was arrested from her New Hampshire estate. “She is charged in a 17-page indictment with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury,” the news website reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Instagram knows why Saba Qamar is single
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Bushra Ansari apologises to drama critics, says she overreacted
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show 'Ghabrana Nahe Hai'
Vasay Chaudhry launches new show ‘Ghabrana Nahe Hai’
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Did you know Saroj Khan choreographed songs for Pakistani films?
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali passes away
Indian actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali passes away
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Nadia Jamil is out of danger, thanks everyone for prayers
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Folk singer Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi rubbishes death rumours
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Ayyan Ali is back, releasing seven songs in two weeks
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
Actor Saim Ali ties the knot in simple nikkah ceremony
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
From the archives: Bilal Maqsood and the gang in London
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.