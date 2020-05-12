Epstein’s ex-girlfriend to appear in court via video

Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite and the ex-girlfriend of New York-based financier Jeffrey Epstein, will appear in a US federal court via video feed for arraignment and bail arguments involving sex trafficking of minor girls on Tuesday.

Maxwell has denied the charges. However, if convicted, she can end up in prison for more than 30 years.

According to The Guardian, she has requested bail while prosecutors are fighting her release before trial.

Earlier this month, Maxwell was arrested from her New Hampshire estate. “She is charged in a 17-page indictment with conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury,” the news website reported.