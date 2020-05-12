Monday, July 6, 2020  | 14 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Epstein case: Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Netflix

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will appear in a New York court this week as fresh details emerge of her arrest in an FBI raid.

According to The Guardian, Maxwell is accused of grooming underage victims for sexual abuse by the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 58-year-old is being held in Merrimack County jail, New Hampshire. She is due to be transferred to New York and brought to court later this week.

If convicted, she could face up to 35 years in prison. She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“Over the weekend, pictures emerged of Ghislaine Maxwell and the American actor Kevin Spacey sitting on thrones belonging to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to Buckingham Palace in 2002,” reported the news website.

“Maxwell is a close friend of Prince Andrew, who visited Epstein at his homes in New York and elsewhere. The prince has been accused of having sex with a girl provided by Epstein, Virginia Giuffre, when she was 17, a claim he categorically denies”.

Jeffrey Epstein
 





 

 
 
 
